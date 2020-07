Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

3201 CHAPARRAL LN Available 11/08/19 Tanglewood - Could not be a more perfect house. Great location with big beautiful trees ! Tanglewood Elementary & Park are only a few blocks away. Nice big back yard, great for family get togethers. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors, Living and Dining have scored concrete flooring. Master Bathroom has been updated and has a very large updated walk in closet and huge walk in shower



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3302382)