Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful one story 4-2-2 in sought after master planned community Woodland Springs w 6 community pools, fishing ponds, playgrounds & trails, plus part of highly regarded Keller ISD. Open concept with 4 split bedroom arrangement. Spacious family room w gas fireplace. Ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas. High-efficiency A.C. unit. Covered patio. Walking distance from pool and the High School. House and Carpet will be professionlly cleaned before the tenants move in.