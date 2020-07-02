All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3134 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
game room
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BRAND NEW - LUXURY MODERN - 2Bed 2.5 Bath town house Near TCU! - BRAND NEW - LUXURY MODERN - 2Bed 2.5 Bath town house Near TCU! FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Interior features large living area with high ceilings upon entry with Lots of Natural lighting. Formal dining space, modern kitchen complete with island and Fridge. Half bathroom down stairs. All bedrooms up. Sliding covered patio door leads to back yard, and 2 car garage accessed through alley way. Large master upstairs with Dual Closets, dual sinks and modern tiled glass shower. Spacious spare bedroom with private bathroom. FLEX Space Upstairs between both bedrooms. Could be office, gameroom-media room. Close to schools, highways and local shopping! FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Wayside Ave have any available units?
3134 Wayside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Wayside Ave have?
Some of 3134 Wayside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Wayside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Wayside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Wayside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Wayside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3134 Wayside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3134 Wayside Ave offers parking.
Does 3134 Wayside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 Wayside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Wayside Ave have a pool?
No, 3134 Wayside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Wayside Ave have accessible units?
No, 3134 Wayside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Wayside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 Wayside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

