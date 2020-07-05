3134 Plumwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave oven

Location, Location, Location. A rare affordable find near Race Street Improvement District and Six Corners Riverside district. Property is located about a mile from downtown and TCC Trinity River Campus and just minutes away from Fort Worth favorites like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station. Remodeled with new fixtures, hardwood flooring and paint. Cute, remodeled, clean and ready for move in! Water bill and gas bill will paid by owner. There is absolutely no yard on this property. Refrigerator, microwave and stackable washer and dryer included.