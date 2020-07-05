All apartments in Fort Worth
3134 Plumwood Street

Location

3134 Plumwood St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Scenic Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location. A rare affordable find near Race Street Improvement District and Six Corners Riverside district. Property is located about a mile from downtown and TCC Trinity River Campus and just minutes away from Fort Worth favorites like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station. Remodeled with new fixtures, hardwood flooring and paint. Cute, remodeled, clean and ready for move in! Water bill and gas bill will paid by owner. There is absolutely no yard on this property. Refrigerator, microwave and stackable washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Plumwood Street have any available units?
3134 Plumwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Plumwood Street have?
Some of 3134 Plumwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Plumwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Plumwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Plumwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Plumwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3134 Plumwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3134 Plumwood Street offers parking.
Does 3134 Plumwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 Plumwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Plumwood Street have a pool?
No, 3134 Plumwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Plumwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3134 Plumwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Plumwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 Plumwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

