Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

3132 Wayside Avenue - 1

3132 Wayside Avenue
Location

3132 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex for rent less than half a mile from TCU and also located in the Lilly b. Clayton/Paschal High School District. This duplex includes a two car garage with additional parking on the street as well as a private yard and patio. All appliances are included!!
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex for rent less than half a mile from TCU. This duplex includes a two car garage with additional parking on the street as well as a private yard and patio. All appliances are included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

