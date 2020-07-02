3132 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Byers Mccart
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex for rent less than half a mile from TCU and also located in the Lilly b. Clayton/Paschal High School District. This duplex includes a two car garage with additional parking on the street as well as a private yard and patio. All appliances are included!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Wayside Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
