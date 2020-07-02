3128 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Byers Mccart
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex for rent less than half a mile from TCU. This duplex includes a two car garage with additional parking on the street as well as a private yard and patio. All appliances are included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
