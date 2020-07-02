All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3128 Wayside Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3128 Wayside Avenue

3128 Wayside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex for rent less than half a mile from TCU. This duplex includes a two car garage with additional parking on the street as well as a private yard and patio. All appliances are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
3128 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 3128 Wayside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Wayside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Wayside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3128 Wayside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Wayside Avenue offers parking.
Does 3128 Wayside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Wayside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Wayside Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Wayside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Wayside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Wayside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Wayside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Wayside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

