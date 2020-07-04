All apartments in Fort Worth
3110 South Cherry Lane
3110 South Cherry Lane

3110 South Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3110 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming SOON!!! APPLY TODAY @ turnkeydfw.com

Beautiful Upgraded 3/2 Duplex Home featuring: Granite in the Kitchen, Upgraded Tile & Laminate Flooring, 1 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Appliances, Pantry, Master Bedroom & Private Fenced Yard

3110 Cherry Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 CAR Attached Garage
Pantry
Laundry Area
Ceiling Fans
Tile & Laminate Flooring
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Covered Patio
Landscaped & Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT LOCATION IN WEST FORT WORTH WITHIN MINUTES OF:
LOCATED Off Cherry Lane
EASY FWY ACCESS ~ I-30 ~ I-820 ~ HWY 183/ALTA MERE
NEAR Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Downtown Fort Worth
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
