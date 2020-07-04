3110 Francis Drive

Amenities

Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY !!



This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Savor every inch of this 1,100 +/- sq.ft unit. The living room features upgraded 2" faux wood blinds, beautiful wood-like tile flooring, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen comes fully furnished with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. It also features upgraded flooring, custom tile back splash, granite counter tops, and custom-built wood cabinets. The master suite has upgraded flooring, a ceiling fan, and granite in the bathroom.



*1 Yr + Lease*

*Renters Insurance Required*



3110 Francis Dr.

Fort Worth TX 76116



1100+- SQ FT

3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

1 Car Garage

Stainless Steel Appliances Included:

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

Granite Counter Tops

Wood-like Ceramic Tile

Modern Light Fixtures

Master suite

Master Closet

2" Faux Wood Blinds

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection.

Private Wood Fenced Backyard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

Located Off Camp Bowie

Minutes to Downtown

Near Ridgmar Mall

Near Joint Reserve Base



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

