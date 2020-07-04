All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3110 Francis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3110 Francis Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:21 PM

3110 Francis Drive

3110 Francis Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3110 Francis Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY !!

This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Savor every inch of this 1,100 +/- sq.ft unit. The living room features upgraded 2" faux wood blinds, beautiful wood-like tile flooring, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen comes fully furnished with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. It also features upgraded flooring, custom tile back splash, granite counter tops, and custom-built wood cabinets. The master suite has upgraded flooring, a ceiling fan, and granite in the bathroom.

*1 Yr + Lease*
*Renters Insurance Required*

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

3110 Francis Dr.
Fort Worth TX 76116

1100+- SQ FT
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
Granite Counter Tops
Wood-like Ceramic Tile
Modern Light Fixtures
Master suite
Master Closet
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection.
Private Wood Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Located Off Camp Bowie
Minutes to Downtown
Near Ridgmar Mall
Near Joint Reserve Base

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423 *Owner Agent*

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Francis Drive have any available units?
3110 Francis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Francis Drive have?
Some of 3110 Francis Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Francis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Francis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Francis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Francis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Francis Drive offers parking.
Does 3110 Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Francis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 3110 Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Francis Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3110 Francis Drive has accessible units.
Does 3110 Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Francis Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University