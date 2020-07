Amenities

Desirable house and location in north Fort Worth area. Keller ISD. Great community with outstanding amenities, close to shopping, schools, and access to major roadways. All bedrooms and the Utility room are upstairs.No refrigerator. Open floor concept. Landscaped yard features a deck and patio. Bonus room upstairs. Within walking distance of amenity center and high school. Roof replaced in 2011.

Owner is a TX Licensed Real Estate Agent