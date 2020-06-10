All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:12 PM

3104 Edgehill Road

3104 Edgehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Edgehill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous house updated with fresh paint, new energy-efficient windows, new plumb, & light fixtures, new appliances & new vinyl plank floor. Front living has large windows & is open to the kitchen & dining. Kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space with new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. 2nd living off kitchen & dining. Master bed split from other 2 beds & has new walk-in closet. Master bath has new double vanity. Large backyard. Front porch is very large with room for seating. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Edgehill Road have any available units?
3104 Edgehill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Edgehill Road have?
Some of 3104 Edgehill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Edgehill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Edgehill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Edgehill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Edgehill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3104 Edgehill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Edgehill Road offers parking.
Does 3104 Edgehill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Edgehill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Edgehill Road have a pool?
No, 3104 Edgehill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Edgehill Road have accessible units?
No, 3104 Edgehill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Edgehill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Edgehill Road has units with dishwashers.

