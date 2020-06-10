3104 Edgehill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous house updated with fresh paint, new energy-efficient windows, new plumb, & light fixtures, new appliances & new vinyl plank floor. Front living has large windows & is open to the kitchen & dining. Kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space with new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. 2nd living off kitchen & dining. Master bed split from other 2 beds & has new walk-in closet. Master bath has new double vanity. Large backyard. Front porch is very large with room for seating. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.