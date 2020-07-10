All apartments in Fort Worth
309 Lead Creek Drive

Location

309 Lead Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in Master planned community with parks & pool. Walking distance to Exemplary Northwest ISD Schools! Attractive curb appeal with covered front porch. A huge kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Multiple cabinets, and large pantry. Cozy family room with a tall ceiling and tiled floor. A large private master suite has a walk-in closet. The Master bath has a split shower and tub with his and her sinks. Secondary bedrooms have ample closet space. Nice size back yard with concrete patio & wooden fence. 2 Car garage with the front driveway entrance. House will be ready to Move-in June 6th. Easily accessible to Hwy, shopping, & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Lead Creek Drive have any available units?
309 Lead Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Lead Creek Drive have?
Some of 309 Lead Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Lead Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Lead Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Lead Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Lead Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 309 Lead Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Lead Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Lead Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Lead Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Lead Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Lead Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Lead Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Lead Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Lead Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Lead Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

