3028 Hulen Court
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:42 AM

3028 Hulen Court

3028 Hulen Court · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Hulen Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly renovated town home in the Tanglewood Park Townhomes community. The home features all new flooring throughout the 1 st floor and new carpet on the 2nd floor. The combined living and dining area provides for a open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Just off the living and dining rooms is a covered patio with a large fenced yard. 1st floor powder bath is eloquently decorated with custom wallpaper and brass fixtures. It is a stunning site that guests will rave about. Each 2nd floor bathroom has been completely remodeled with only the finest materials. All new appliances are included in the unit including a new single stack laundry center. The community features 2 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Hulen Court have any available units?
3028 Hulen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Hulen Court have?
Some of 3028 Hulen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Hulen Court currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Hulen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Hulen Court pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Hulen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3028 Hulen Court offer parking?
No, 3028 Hulen Court does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Hulen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3028 Hulen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Hulen Court have a pool?
Yes, 3028 Hulen Court has a pool.
Does 3028 Hulen Court have accessible units?
No, 3028 Hulen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Hulen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Hulen Court has units with dishwashers.

