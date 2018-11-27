3028 Hulen Court

Amenities

Newly renovated town home in the Tanglewood Park Townhomes community. The home features all new flooring throughout the 1 st floor and new carpet on the 2nd floor. The combined living and dining area provides for a open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Just off the living and dining rooms is a covered patio with a large fenced yard. 1st floor powder bath is eloquently decorated with custom wallpaper and brass fixtures. It is a stunning site that guests will rave about. Each 2nd floor bathroom has been completely remodeled with only the finest materials. All new appliances are included in the unit including a new single stack laundry center. The community features 2 pools.