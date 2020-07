Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding 3-2.5-2 with large fenced back yard on quiet cul-de-sac. Many upgrades including hardwood floors, ceiling fans and crown molding in living areas, light fixtures, nicely landscaped lawn. HOA amenities include pool, parks, playground and trails. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.