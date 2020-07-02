All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3014 Sappington Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3014 Sappington Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3014 Sappington Pl

3014 Sappington Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3014 Sappington Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently updated 3-2 quadplex located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace. Kitchen features stained cabinets and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features single sink vanity and a shower/ tub combo. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink with granite counter top. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Holiday special -$500 deposit!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3014-sappington-pl-1

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Sappington Pl have any available units?
3014 Sappington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Sappington Pl have?
Some of 3014 Sappington Pl's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Sappington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Sappington Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Sappington Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3014 Sappington Pl offer parking?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Sappington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Sappington Pl have a pool?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Sappington Pl have accessible units?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Sappington Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Sappington Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University