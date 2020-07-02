3001 Galemeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Meadow Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b34a0e058 ---- Great Location Two Story Home with Loft Area (w/closet) Spacious Kitchen with Stove/Oven and Dishwasher Spacious bedrooms and closets Lots of Windows (w/coverings) Large Fenced Backyard 2-Car Garage Laundry Room off Kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
