3001 galemeadow

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b34a0e058 ---- Great Location Two Story Home with Loft Area (w/closet) Spacious Kitchen with Stove/Oven and Dishwasher Spacious bedrooms and closets Lots of Windows (w/coverings) Large Fenced Backyard 2-Car Garage Laundry Room off Kitchen