2932 Sawtimber Trail

Located in the highly desirable Keller ISD lies this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Property features amazing curb appeal and an enormous private oasis of a backyard. Upon entry, home features high ceilings, new beautiful wood flooring, large new double hung windows for natural lighting, granite countertops, and ss appliances. Open concept floor plan includes two bedrooms and two full baths on the first floor and amazing master suite with huge bath and walk in closet. Home offers a ton of storage and 8x12 storage building in back yard. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule your viewing today!