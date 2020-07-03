All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2932 Sawtimber Trail

2932 Sawtimber Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Sawtimber Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Located in the highly desirable Keller ISD lies this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Property features amazing curb appeal and an enormous private oasis of a backyard. Upon entry, home features high ceilings, new beautiful wood flooring, large new double hung windows for natural lighting, granite countertops, and ss appliances. Open concept floor plan includes two bedrooms and two full baths on the first floor and amazing master suite with huge bath and walk in closet. Home offers a ton of storage and 8x12 storage building in back yard. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have any available units?
2932 Sawtimber Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2932 Sawtimber Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Sawtimber Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Sawtimber Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail offer parking?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have a pool?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have accessible units?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Sawtimber Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Sawtimber Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

