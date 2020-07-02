2932 Forest Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

4 Beds w/ a Study/Media Room-$500 off first month's rent - Beautifully crafted home walking distance to TCU! Spend time with friends in the open floorplan living space. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in wet bar. Full size washer & dryer also included! Easy maintenance stained concrete floors. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Extra room for office or study Include patio to enjoy outdoor.

Monthly complimentary maid service and yard service provided by the landlord.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5451530)