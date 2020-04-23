All apartments in Fort Worth
2920 Sycamore School Road

2920 Sycamore School Road · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Villa Monterrey - Property Id: 242592

A Quiet Community A Place to Call HOME!!

To obtain an exceptional apartment replete with awesome amenities and a friendly staff, choose Villa Monterrey. We offer compelling services, incredible amenities and speedy assistance. As an excellent apartment community, Villa Monterrey is the type of community residents will rush home to in order to attain a sense of sustained peace and relaxation. The property features a wide range of incredible amenities, some of which include a sparkling pool, mini blinds, extra storage, walk-in closets, dishwashers, faux wood flooring, balconies, laundry room, microwaves, ceiling fans, frost free refrigerators and high ceilings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242592
Property Id 242592

(RLNE5802070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Sycamore School Road have any available units?
2920 Sycamore School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Sycamore School Road have?
Some of 2920 Sycamore School Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Sycamore School Road currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Sycamore School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Sycamore School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Sycamore School Road is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Sycamore School Road offer parking?
No, 2920 Sycamore School Road does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Sycamore School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Sycamore School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Sycamore School Road have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Sycamore School Road has a pool.
Does 2920 Sycamore School Road have accessible units?
No, 2920 Sycamore School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Sycamore School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Sycamore School Road has units with dishwashers.

