2920 Milby Oaks Drive

Updated dark engineered wood floors throughout make this house stand out from the rest! You won't forget the perfect layout or the wonderful natural light in every room. It'll also be hard to forget how big all the rooms are, how tall the ceilings are and how amazing this home is. Updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new lighting fixtures and you will have access to 6 community pools while living here. Remember this house and the next time you see it you will be calling it home.