Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

2920 Milby Oaks Drive

2920 Milby Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Milby Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated dark engineered wood floors throughout make this house stand out from the rest! You won't forget the perfect layout or the wonderful natural light in every room. It'll also be hard to forget how big all the rooms are, how tall the ceilings are and how amazing this home is. Updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new lighting fixtures and you will have access to 6 community pools while living here. Remember this house and the next time you see it you will be calling it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have any available units?
2920 Milby Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2920 Milby Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Milby Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Milby Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Milby Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Milby Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Milby Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

