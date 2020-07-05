2913 Portales

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2/2 in Fort Worth!! - Classy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with incredible interiors! Updated wood-like flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and 2 spacious living areas! Features include back patio, fenced yard and storage shed - perfect for entertaining! Located near I-30, 820, dining and shopping and in the Fort Worth ISD. This home is a must-see!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Available 3/13/2020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



