Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

2913 Portales

2913 Portales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Portales Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Fort Worth!! - Classy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with incredible interiors! Updated wood-like flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and 2 spacious living areas! Features include back patio, fenced yard and storage shed - perfect for entertaining! Located near I-30, 820, dining and shopping and in the Fort Worth ISD. This home is a must-see!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Available 3/13/2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

(RLNE5649257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Portales have any available units?
2913 Portales doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Portales have?
Some of 2913 Portales's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Portales currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Portales is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Portales pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Portales is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Portales offer parking?
No, 2913 Portales does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Portales have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Portales does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Portales have a pool?
No, 2913 Portales does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Portales have accessible units?
No, 2913 Portales does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Portales have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Portales does not have units with dishwashers.

