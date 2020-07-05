All apartments in Fort Worth
2910 Ennis Ave.

Location

2910 Ennis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 story duplex in Fort Worth - Nice 1 story duplex in Fort Worth ISD. Updated paint and vinyl plank in living area and updated carpet in bedrooms. Eat in kitchen and is open to the living area. Good sized fenced back yard. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. . Up to 2 pets okay - cats & small dogs only (not over 30 pounds). $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $10 monthly non-refundable pet fee. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE3595342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have any available units?
2910 Ennis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2910 Ennis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Ennis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Ennis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Ennis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. offer parking?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have a pool?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Ennis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Ennis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

