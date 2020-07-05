2910 Ennis Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 1 story duplex in Fort Worth - Nice 1 story duplex in Fort Worth ISD. Updated paint and vinyl plank in living area and updated carpet in bedrooms. Eat in kitchen and is open to the living area. Good sized fenced back yard. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. . Up to 2 pets okay - cats & small dogs only (not over 30 pounds). $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $10 monthly non-refundable pet fee. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3595342)