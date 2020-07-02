2827 Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction valet service

New construction TCU area town home with full yard maintenance included and attached garage. Close to the university; quick commute to hospital district and minutes from downtown. Perfect for those who want a lock and leave lifestyle with little maintenance. Three bedrooms, each with walk in closet, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Features large open main floor plan perfect for entertaining, working from home, hanging out or studying. Valet drop zone, pantry, tons of solid surface counter space and cabinetry. Walk to Forest Park restaurants, area green space, parks and TCU area businesses. This is pre neighborhood grand opening opportunity and will not last.