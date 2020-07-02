All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2827 Stanley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2827 Stanley Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:56 AM

2827 Stanley Avenue

2827 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2827 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
valet service
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
valet service
New construction TCU area town home with full yard maintenance included and attached garage. Close to the university; quick commute to hospital district and minutes from downtown. Perfect for those who want a lock and leave lifestyle with little maintenance. Three bedrooms, each with walk in closet, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Features large open main floor plan perfect for entertaining, working from home, hanging out or studying. Valet drop zone, pantry, tons of solid surface counter space and cabinetry. Walk to Forest Park restaurants, area green space, parks and TCU area businesses. This is pre neighborhood grand opening opportunity and will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
2827 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 2827 Stanley Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2827 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2827 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2827 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2827 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University