New Lennar Home! Move-in ready! Beautiful floor plan for this cute 3-2-2 home with beautiful cabinets and granite counter top. Master bath features separate tub and shower. House has tiles and 2018 floor throughout. Energy saving 15 SEER HVAC. Perfect location with easy hwy access to I35W, TX170, TX114. Best schools in the area. this will not last long.