2821 Parmer Ave

An amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town home in Fort Worth. Closest town home to NEELEY SCHOOL of BUSINESS, TCU. This home features an open floor Plan, stainless steel appliances, and gas fireplace. Included in the town home are walk in closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large living spaces and 2 car garage. Water, trash, HOA included. For FAQ's and online application, visit our website www.specializedfortworth.com
*6 month lease must end 5/2020!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=gBd9vj1qdo&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.