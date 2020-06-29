All apartments in Fort Worth
2821 Parmer Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

2821 Parmer Ave

2821 Parmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Parmer Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town home in Fort Worth. Closest town home to NEELEY SCHOOL of BUSINESS, TCU. This home features an open floor Plan, stainless steel appliances, and gas fireplace. Included in the town home are walk in closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large living spaces and 2 car garage. Water, trash, HOA included. For FAQ's and online application, visit our website www.specializedfortworth.com

*6 month lease must end 5/2020!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=gBd9vj1qdo&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Parmer Ave have any available units?
2821 Parmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Parmer Ave have?
Some of 2821 Parmer Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Parmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Parmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Parmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Parmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Parmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Parmer Ave offers parking.
Does 2821 Parmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Parmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Parmer Ave have a pool?
No, 2821 Parmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Parmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 2821 Parmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Parmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Parmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

