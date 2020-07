Amenities

Country living in the city.4-2-2 Ranch home situated on half acre lot with 20x30 metal workshop perfect for a hobbyist and space for a garden. Master bath was updated a few years ago. The home has a terrific retro feel with the important updates. Kitchen has cool retro oven, newer microwave, newer dishwasher and cooktop. Looking for a terrific tenant that will take good care of this property! Please review rental requirements before applying.