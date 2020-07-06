2816 Merrimac Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Available for immediate move in... STUNNING LINWOOD PARK TOWNHOME, convenient to Downtown, West 7th and the Cultural District, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, jogging and bike trails on the Trinity River. Roomy and bright, 2 story with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs, 2 and one-half baths, large closets, rear access to large 2 car garage. Covered patio, fenced courtyard. Master suite with oversized walk in closet, two vanities and a grand walk in shower. Utility room with washer and dryer, cabinets. All newer SS appliances includes refrigerator. Tankless water heater, sprinkler system. Linwood Park is just around the corner!