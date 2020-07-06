All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:34 PM

2816 Merrimac Street

2816 Merrimac St · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Merrimac St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Available for immediate move in... STUNNING LINWOOD PARK TOWNHOME, convenient to Downtown, West 7th and the Cultural District, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, jogging and bike trails on the Trinity River. Roomy and bright, 2 story with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs, 2 and one-half baths, large closets, rear access to large 2 car garage. Covered patio, fenced courtyard. Master suite with oversized walk in closet, two vanities and a grand walk in shower. Utility room with washer and dryer, cabinets. All newer SS appliances includes refrigerator. Tankless water heater, sprinkler system. Linwood Park is just around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Merrimac Street have any available units?
2816 Merrimac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Merrimac Street have?
Some of 2816 Merrimac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Merrimac Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Merrimac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Merrimac Street pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Merrimac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2816 Merrimac Street offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Merrimac Street offers parking.
Does 2816 Merrimac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Merrimac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Merrimac Street have a pool?
No, 2816 Merrimac Street does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Merrimac Street have accessible units?
No, 2816 Merrimac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Merrimac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Merrimac Street has units with dishwashers.

