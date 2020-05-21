2805 NW 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage key fob access new construction

GREAT NEW BUILD! Open concept floor plan, GRANITE counter tops, lots of storage in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, breakfast-dining area. BRIGHT kitchen with view of backyard, lots of windows for natural light. Large master bedroom, dual sinks in master bath, split bedrooms. Solid flooring throughout home, ceiling fans in each room, mud area coming in from garage. Great fenced backyard to enjoy those wonderful family-friends bbq's. Keyless Entry. Ready for immediate move-in! Move In Before August 15, 2019 and Receive 2 WEEKS FREE and 49 Inch TV!!!