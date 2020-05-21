All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:49 PM

2805 NW 17th Street

2805 NW 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

2805 NW 17th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
new construction
GREAT NEW BUILD! Open concept floor plan, GRANITE counter tops, lots of storage in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, breakfast-dining area. BRIGHT kitchen with view of backyard, lots of windows for natural light. Large master bedroom, dual sinks in master bath, split bedrooms. Solid flooring throughout home, ceiling fans in each room, mud area coming in from garage. Great fenced backyard to enjoy those wonderful family-friends bbq's. Keyless Entry. Ready for immediate move-in! Move In Before August 15, 2019 and Receive 2 WEEKS FREE and 49 Inch TV!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 NW 17th Street have any available units?
2805 NW 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 NW 17th Street have?
Some of 2805 NW 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 NW 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 NW 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 NW 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2805 NW 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2805 NW 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2805 NW 17th Street offers parking.
Does 2805 NW 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 NW 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 NW 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2805 NW 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2805 NW 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2805 NW 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 NW 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 NW 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

