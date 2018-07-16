All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2804 Morning Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2804 Morning Star Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2804 Morning Star Drive

2804 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2804 Morning Star Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tiled entry opens to living room with fireplace and formal dining, towards the rear of the home the living room opens up to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and eat in kitchen dining area. Bright master bedroom with attached master bath features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Covered back patio with plenty of trees. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2804 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 2804 Morning Star Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Morning Star Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Morning Star Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University