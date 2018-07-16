2804 Morning Star Drive

Amenities
Tiled entry opens to living room with fireplace and formal dining, towards the rear of the home the living room opens up to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and eat in kitchen dining area. Bright master bedroom with attached master bath features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Covered back patio with plenty of trees. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.