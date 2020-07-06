2801 Major Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Rent reduced to $1300 per month if occupied by 4-1-20. Great 3-2 home on corner lot in Ft. Worth! Beautiful canopy trees, 2 living areas, bonus screened-in porch & so much more! Living area with pretty vinyl plank flooring. Cute breakfast area features plantation shutters, a decorative chandelier & opens to the bright kitchen w a tin metal backsplash. A peek-a-boo window overlooks the second converted family room w stone floors, a classic brick fireplace, dry bar & extra storage! The master & one secondary bedroom has WI closets. The utility offers gas & electric hookups. Large backyard has a spacious screened-in porch -great for quiet evenings. Easy access to hwys, schools & Lake Arlington.