All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2801 Major Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2801 Major Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:36 AM

2801 Major Street

2801 Major Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2801 Major Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Rent reduced to $1300 per month if occupied by 4-1-20. Great 3-2 home on corner lot in Ft. Worth! Beautiful canopy trees, 2 living areas, bonus screened-in porch & so much more! Living area with pretty vinyl plank flooring. Cute breakfast area features plantation shutters, a decorative chandelier & opens to the bright kitchen w a tin metal backsplash. A peek-a-boo window overlooks the second converted family room w stone floors, a classic brick fireplace, dry bar & extra storage! The master & one secondary bedroom has WI closets. The utility offers gas & electric hookups. Large backyard has a spacious screened-in porch -great for quiet evenings. Easy access to hwys, schools & Lake Arlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Major Street have any available units?
2801 Major Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Major Street have?
Some of 2801 Major Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Major Street currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Major Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Major Street pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Major Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2801 Major Street offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Major Street offers parking.
Does 2801 Major Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Major Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Major Street have a pool?
No, 2801 Major Street does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Major Street have accessible units?
No, 2801 Major Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Major Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Major Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University