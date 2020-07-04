All apartments in Fort Worth
2745 Bretton Wood Drive

Location

2745 Bretton Wood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice open concept home in Villages of Woodland Springs. Brand new flooring. Several community pools and playgrounds. Jogging, walking trails. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Big kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. Covered patio and back fence is brick. Large living area and breakfast room. Separate Laundry room. 2 car garage with separate openers. Pets on owners' approval and $300 pet deposit per pet. TAR application. Copy of DL's. $40 application fee for each person 18 or older. Copy of last 3 pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have any available units?
2745 Bretton Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have?
Some of 2745 Bretton Wood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Bretton Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Bretton Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Bretton Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Bretton Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Bretton Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.

