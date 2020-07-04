2745 Bretton Wood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Nice open concept home in Villages of Woodland Springs. Brand new flooring. Several community pools and playgrounds. Jogging, walking trails. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Big kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. Covered patio and back fence is brick. Large living area and breakfast room. Separate Laundry room. 2 car garage with separate openers. Pets on owners' approval and $300 pet deposit per pet. TAR application. Copy of DL's. $40 application fee for each person 18 or older. Copy of last 3 pay stubs.