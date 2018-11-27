All apartments in Fort Worth
2732 Canton Dr.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:17 AM

2732 Canton Dr.

2732 Canton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Canton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Georgeous! 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fort Worth! - Do not miss this beautiful, updated home with vinyl wood flooring throughout. The kitchen, breakfast nook, and living area are open with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The living area has a fireplace and access to a large backyard with a cement patio. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a master bath with a separate garden tub and a luxurious tiled walk-in shower. Convenient access to 820 and I-30.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.

(RLNE5578692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Canton Dr. have any available units?
2732 Canton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Canton Dr. have?
Some of 2732 Canton Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Canton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Canton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Canton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Canton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Canton Dr. offer parking?
No, 2732 Canton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Canton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Canton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Canton Dr. have a pool?
No, 2732 Canton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Canton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2732 Canton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Canton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Canton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

