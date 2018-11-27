2732 Canton Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Georgeous! 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fort Worth! - Do not miss this beautiful, updated home with vinyl wood flooring throughout. The kitchen, breakfast nook, and living area are open with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The living area has a fireplace and access to a large backyard with a cement patio. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a master bath with a separate garden tub and a luxurious tiled walk-in shower. Convenient access to 820 and I-30.



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE5578692)