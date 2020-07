Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted three bedroom, two bath brick home with bright breakfast nook open to kitchen with breakfast bar and plentiful cabinetry, corner fireplace in living room, walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks in owner suite with private access to private covered patio. Walk in closets in all bedrooms! Easy access to I30. View today!