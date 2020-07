Amenities

pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Large 4 bed, 2.5 bath in 76131 - Beautiful home in the highly desired Crossing at Fossil Creek. Home is an executive style home with lots of extras. Split design with open concert. Lots of storage. Large backyard. Master downstairs with other bedrooms upstairs. Large game room upstairs. Home is ideal for entertaining. Close to everything, dining, shopping, entertainment, schools,highways, etc...Must see to appreciate. In a quiet neighborhood.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4861170)