Last updated September 14 2019 at 4:11 AM

2724 West Devitt Street

2724 W Devitt St · No Longer Available
Location

2724 W Devitt St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 1, 2020 -- ONE block south of TCU campus --

All bedrooms include large closets, separate bathroom, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided. And, living room and dining room furniture also included!

Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, and yard maintenance provided.

Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.

See more properties @weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 West Devitt Street have any available units?
2724 West Devitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 West Devitt Street have?
Some of 2724 West Devitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 West Devitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2724 West Devitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 West Devitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2724 West Devitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2724 West Devitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2724 West Devitt Street offers parking.
Does 2724 West Devitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 West Devitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 West Devitt Street have a pool?
No, 2724 West Devitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2724 West Devitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2724 West Devitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 West Devitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 West Devitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

