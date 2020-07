Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2721 Bilglade Road Available 04/15/19 Freshly Painted 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in South Hills - Home will be available in Mid April! The wait for this stunning rental is over! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is now for lease in South Hills. The stunning hardwood floors will instantly awe you. Beautiful glass windows for lots of natural light throughout home. Updated fixtures, updated oven-range and more. Bathtub to be resurfaced.



(RLNE2028905)