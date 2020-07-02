2716 Binyon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Open house on 2/8 from 2-4 pm. Remodeled and updated dog/cat friendly house on tree lined street. 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with huge fenced backyard and central heat and AC. Two blocks from huge shady park. Minutes away from Hulen Mall, Texas Christian University (TCU), and more. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring in all rooms. New paint, lights, and ceiling fans in every room. All new stainless steel dishwasher, oven, built in microwave, and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. $1,395 with $995 security deposit. Call or text for exact times. Everyone is encouraged to apply. Dogs, cats, and roommates welcomed. $14.95 application fee per person 18 and over.