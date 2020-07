Amenities

**Showing Property WEDNESDAY June 5th from 430pm-530pm***Cute!! Totally Rehabbed Home in great location, minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, 7th st, and the Museum District. Home has been updated New electrical, New exterior and interior paint. New tile floors in all wet areas, and Original Hardwood Floors throughout home. Kitchen features Newly painted cabinets with new countertops. $40 application fee for everyone over 18 years of age. Wont Last Long!!!