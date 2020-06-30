All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2698 S Hulen Street

2698 South Hulen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2698 South Hulen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
courtyard
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
Our one-level community surrounds a large courtyard in the middle of the property with trees, a gazebo, garden paths, windmills, patios, and roses. The beautifully furnished community is a host to area-wide events and as well as our residents’ birthday parties. Our common areas — including our lovely dining room, TV room, and library and activities center — give residents and their loved ones the opportunity to get to know one another. We also offer a wide range of activities each month, including trips to the Omni Theater, various museums in the area and Trinity Trails. Each day at Tanglewood Oaks is about living life to the fullest and letting us take care of all the mundane daily chores. Price start $2295

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2698 S Hulen Street have any available units?
2698 S Hulen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2698 S Hulen Street have?
Some of 2698 S Hulen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, media room, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2698 S Hulen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2698 S Hulen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2698 S Hulen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2698 S Hulen Street offer parking?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2698 S Hulen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2698 S Hulen Street have a pool?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2698 S Hulen Street have accessible units?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2698 S Hulen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2698 S Hulen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

