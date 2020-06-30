2698 S Hulen Street

Amenities

patio / balcony media room courtyard furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard media room

Our one-level community surrounds a large courtyard in the middle of the property with trees, a gazebo, garden paths, windmills, patios, and roses. The beautifully furnished community is a host to area-wide events and as well as our residents’ birthday parties. Our common areas — including our lovely dining room, TV room, and library and activities center — give residents and their loved ones the opportunity to get to know one another. We also offer a wide range of activities each month, including trips to the Omni Theater, various museums in the area and Trinity Trails. Each day at Tanglewood Oaks is about living life to the fullest and letting us take care of all the mundane daily chores. Price start $2295