Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2620 N Houston St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

2620 N Houston St

2620 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 North Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
yoga
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

Designer-Colored Cabinets Elevated To Ceiling

Wine Fridges

Hardwood Floors In Kitchen & Living Areas

3Cm Granite Island Countertops With Leather Finish

Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances

Oil Rubbed Bronze Lighting & Hardware Packages

Reclaimed Hardwood Wrapped Columns

Spa-Like Showers

Phantom Retractable Patio Screens

Saflok Keyless Entry

Operable Windows

Solid Core Doors

Private Balconies

Soft Close Drawers

USB Ports

Wood Surround Tile Herringbone In Bathrooms

Gas Ranges In All Units

Built-In Desk Space

Reclaimed Hardwood Accent Walls & Features

Urban Mudrooms With Shoe Cubby & Upper Cabinets

Oversized Soaking Tubs With Wood Skirt

UV Resistant Window Roller Shades

Black Quartz Threshold

Nest Thermostats

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Uber Lounge

Mkt Trail Bike Repair Room And Storage

24-Hour Parcel Locker System

Fletcher’s Dog Park And Wash Station

Sixth Floor

Infinity Edge Pool Cantilevered Over Houston Street

Doe’s Bar & Grill: Grilling Stations With Fire Pit Lounges

Demonstration Kitchen w/Nano-Wall That Opens To Pool Deck

Shared Workspaces With Complimentary Wi-Fi

Hunt Business Center

Texas Hold’em Poker Room Furnished With 2 TVs

The 201 Lounge: Fitness Lounge

The 430 Lounge: Outdoor Sky Lounge With 360 Views Of Dallas

EV Charging Stations

Gas Lanterns At Entry

Day & Night Concierge

Central Mail Room With Building Link Technology

Refrigerated Storage For Perishable Deliveries

Mio Nonno Wood Fire Pizza & Grill Room Delivery

Victory Deck Park & Power

Private Poolside Cabanas

The Double M Lounge: Game Room

The Farlow: Party Room With Catering Kitchen

The Ewing & The Barnes Micro Conference Rooms

Landry Lounge w/Shareable Work Spaces Overlooking Pool Deck

Jljl Golf Simulator

The 2,400 Fitness Center: With Oversized Yoga & Trx Studio

Leasable Private Parking Garages

Access Controlled Commercial Private Storage

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 N Houston St have any available units?
2620 N Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 N Houston St have?
Some of 2620 N Houston St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 N Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
2620 N Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 N Houston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 N Houston St is pet friendly.
Does 2620 N Houston St offer parking?
Yes, 2620 N Houston St offers parking.
Does 2620 N Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 N Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 N Houston St have a pool?
Yes, 2620 N Houston St has a pool.
Does 2620 N Houston St have accessible units?
Yes, 2620 N Houston St has accessible units.
Does 2620 N Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 N Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.

