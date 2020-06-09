2612 Willing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

A unique opportunity to live on a great street in historic Ryan Place! A master suite was added on at the back of the home that offers modern amenities including double vanities, garden tub, a large walk-in shower and dual closets. Spacious laundry and mudroom. The Kitchen with bead-board cabinets and butcher block counters offers a gas range... The dining room with built-ins is right between the kitchen and a vaulted living room. The secondary bathroom offers white subway tile, bead-board detail & pedestal sink. Enjoy lots of front porch living and the charming porch on this house! Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer not included. Prefer no pets. Will consider pet rent for $30 each dog per mo.