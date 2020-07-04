All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2567 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Six month lease at this rate. Adorable home in the heart of the TCU area. Enjoy this well established home in the highly sought after University Place neighborhood. Home was updated a couple of years ago. Mater suite is massive and includes two closets and a built in desk or craft area. This one won't last!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Waits Avenue have any available units?
2567 Waits Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2567 Waits Avenue have?
Some of 2567 Waits Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Waits Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Waits Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Waits Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2567 Waits Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2567 Waits Avenue offer parking?
No, 2567 Waits Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2567 Waits Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2567 Waits Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Waits Avenue have a pool?
No, 2567 Waits Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Waits Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2567 Waits Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Waits Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2567 Waits Avenue has units with dishwashers.

