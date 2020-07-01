All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2516 Forest Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2516 Forest Park Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2516 Forest Park Blvd

2516 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2516 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
2516 Forest Park Blvd Available 06/01/19 Enclaves on Forest Park - Now Leasing for June 2019 - FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET
MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES
Rent $1000 per bedroom Deposit $1000 per bedroom
1. Lease term can be January 2019 - May 2019 OR June 2019 - June 2020
2. Each private bedroom will have a private keyless coded lock
3. The main front door will have a keyless coded lock
4. Shared common area
5. Onsite off street parking available (at no additional cost)
6. Every unit has a shared separate study area
7. Every Tenant will have 24 hour access to their Tenant Portal to pay rent & complete maintenance requests
8. Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Lawncare is included with the monthly rent
9. Roll Up Glass Door to Balcony
10. Professionally & locally managed
11. Pre-Wired for alarm service. Monitoring services can be added for $60 / month (total per unit)
FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

info@EnclavesonForestPark.com

htps://www.enclavesonforestpark.com/home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3978381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have any available units?
2516 Forest Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have?
Some of 2516 Forest Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Forest Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Forest Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Forest Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Forest Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Forest Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Forest Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 2516 Forest Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2516 Forest Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Forest Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Forest Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University