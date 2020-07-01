Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bike storage some paid utils key fob access

2516 Forest Park Blvd Available 06/01/19 Enclaves on Forest Park - Now Leasing for June 2019 - FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET

MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES

Rent $1000 per bedroom Deposit $1000 per bedroom

1. Lease term can be January 2019 - May 2019 OR June 2019 - June 2020

2. Each private bedroom will have a private keyless coded lock

3. The main front door will have a keyless coded lock

4. Shared common area

5. Onsite off street parking available (at no additional cost)

6. Every unit has a shared separate study area

7. Every Tenant will have 24 hour access to their Tenant Portal to pay rent & complete maintenance requests

8. Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Lawncare is included with the monthly rent

9. Roll Up Glass Door to Balcony

10. Professionally & locally managed

11. Pre-Wired for alarm service. Monitoring services can be added for $60 / month (total per unit)

FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



info@EnclavesonForestPark.com



htps://www.enclavesonforestpark.com/home/



No Pets Allowed



