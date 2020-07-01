2516 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Frisco Heights
2516 Forest Park Blvd Available 06/01/19 Enclaves on Forest Park - Now Leasing for June 2019 - FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES Rent $1000 per bedroom Deposit $1000 per bedroom 1. Lease term can be January 2019 - May 2019 OR June 2019 - June 2020 2. Each private bedroom will have a private keyless coded lock 3. The main front door will have a keyless coded lock 4. Shared common area 5. Onsite off street parking available (at no additional cost) 6. Every unit has a shared separate study area 7. Every Tenant will have 24 hour access to their Tenant Portal to pay rent & complete maintenance requests 8. Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Lawncare is included with the monthly rent 9. Roll Up Glass Door to Balcony 10. Professionally & locally managed 11. Pre-Wired for alarm service. Monitoring services can be added for $60 / month (total per unit) FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
