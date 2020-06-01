All apartments in Fort Worth
2512 Creekwood Lane

2512 Creekwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Creekwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You absolutely do not want to miss out on the opportunity to lease this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,465sf home. Spacious living area with fireplace, kitchen is equipped with refrigerator. 2nd bedroom has a built-in desk with shelves and the master bath features a double sink vanity and walk-in closet.Wood vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized backyard with covered porch. This property is pet friendly! Available for showings on 9/10.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Creekwood Lane have any available units?
2512 Creekwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Creekwood Lane have?
Some of 2512 Creekwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Creekwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Creekwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Creekwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Creekwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Creekwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2512 Creekwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Creekwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Creekwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Creekwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2512 Creekwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Creekwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2512 Creekwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Creekwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Creekwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

