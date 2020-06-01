2512 Creekwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You absolutely do not want to miss out on the opportunity to lease this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,465sf home. Spacious living area with fireplace, kitchen is equipped with refrigerator. 2nd bedroom has a built-in desk with shelves and the master bath features a double sink vanity and walk-in closet.Wood vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized backyard with covered porch. This property is pet friendly! Available for showings on 9/10.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.