Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:38 AM

2441 Carolina Drive

2441 Carolina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Carolina Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with great curb appeal in Crowley ISD. 4 spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops. Black oven range and built in microwave. Plenty of cabinets and spacious pantry. Breakfast area off the kitchen and overlooking the main living area. Great size of backyard with fresh stain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Carolina Drive have any available units?
2441 Carolina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 Carolina Drive have?
Some of 2441 Carolina Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Carolina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Carolina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Carolina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Carolina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2441 Carolina Drive offer parking?
No, 2441 Carolina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2441 Carolina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Carolina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Carolina Drive have a pool?
No, 2441 Carolina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Carolina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2441 Carolina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Carolina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Carolina Drive has units with dishwashers.

