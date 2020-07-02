2441 Carolina Drive

Beautiful home with great curb appeal in Crowley ISD. 4 spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops. Black oven range and built in microwave. Plenty of cabinets and spacious pantry. Breakfast area off the kitchen and overlooking the main living area. Great size of backyard with fresh stain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
