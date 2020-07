Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amasing opportunity ! Beautiful home on a cul de sac lot! Fresh paint, neat and clean inside. This home has been well kept, it has a large master bedroom with a good size master bath and walk in closet! The secondary bedrooms are a great size as well! Amazing open concept living room area that opens up to the large kitchen. The kitchen features a beautiful Island with plenty of room for seating, great for entertainment!