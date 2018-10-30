All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:25 PM

2404 Open Range Drive

2404 Open Range Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Open Range Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION in desirable Northwest ISD! Never been lived in and ready for immediate move in! Three bedrooms plus office. Formal dining room. Open layout with spacious kitchen including all stainless steel appliances open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Covered patio. Community pool, hike and bike trails and parks. Just minutes from Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Town Center and the new Tanger Outlet Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Open Range Drive have any available units?
2404 Open Range Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Open Range Drive have?
Some of 2404 Open Range Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Open Range Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Open Range Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Open Range Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Open Range Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2404 Open Range Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Open Range Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Open Range Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Open Range Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Open Range Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Open Range Drive has a pool.
Does 2404 Open Range Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Open Range Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Open Range Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Open Range Drive has units with dishwashers.

