2404 Open Range Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION in desirable Northwest ISD! Never been lived in and ready for immediate move in! Three bedrooms plus office. Formal dining room. Open layout with spacious kitchen including all stainless steel appliances open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Covered patio. Community pool, hike and bike trails and parks. Just minutes from Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Town Center and the new Tanger Outlet Mall.