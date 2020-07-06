2344 Bermont Red Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Gorgeous and Immaculate home, shows just like a model. Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home along with a study with french doors. The kitchen is a chefs dream with granite counters, nice sized island and plenty of cabinetry opening up to the family room. The Master Suite is oversized and the secondary bedrooms are good sized as well. You will adore the extended hardwood flooring in the home and wonderful window coverings. The home comes with a refrigerator and wine cooler. Don't miss seeing this home and schedule your appointment to see the home today. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.