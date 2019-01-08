All apartments in Fort Worth
2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:23 AM

2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A

2309 Pembroke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Pembroke Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, Remodeled Triplex Unit in Popular Berkeley - New renovation! Beautiful hard wood floors. All new kitchen appliances. Granite counter tops. Gas, water and electric provided for $150 a month. 2 living areas and plenty of room. The covered, shady patio is ideal for quiet morning coffee or evening visits with neighbors. One block from large open green space and 2 blocks from Tillery Park. Centrally located within 3 miles of: TCU, Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Trinity Trails, 7th Street-Crockett area and W Magnolia Avenue.

(RLNE4969865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have any available units?
2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have?
Some of 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A offer parking?
No, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have a pool?
No, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

