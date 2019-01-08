2309 Pembroke Drive, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, Remodeled Triplex Unit in Popular Berkeley - New renovation! Beautiful hard wood floors. All new kitchen appliances. Granite counter tops. Gas, water and electric provided for $150 a month. 2 living areas and plenty of room. The covered, shady patio is ideal for quiet morning coffee or evening visits with neighbors. One block from large open green space and 2 blocks from Tillery Park. Centrally located within 3 miles of: TCU, Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Trinity Trails, 7th Street-Crockett area and W Magnolia Avenue.



