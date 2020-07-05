2300 Sundown Mesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-3.5-2 home in the Fort Worth, Denton area! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard with a small covered back patio. The interior has plenty of space with a open concept living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings in the living room. The Master comes with high ceilings with a his and her sink in the bath plus a separate shower and tub. With carpet through out most of the home. The master located downstairs with all other located up. With one bedroom has its own bathroom. Located close to Tanger outlets, Texas motor speedway and 5 minutes from I-35W.