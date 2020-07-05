All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2300 Sundown Mesa Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2300 Sundown Mesa Drive

2300 Sundown Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 Sundown Mesa Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-3.5-2 home in the Fort Worth, Denton area! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard with a small covered back patio. The interior has plenty of space with a open concept living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings in the living room. The Master comes with high ceilings with a his and her sink in the bath plus a separate shower and tub. With carpet through out most of the home. The master located downstairs with all other located up. With one bedroom has its own bathroom. Located close to Tanger outlets, Texas motor speedway and 5 minutes from I-35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have any available units?
2300 Sundown Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have?
Some of 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Sundown Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Sundown Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University