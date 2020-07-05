225 Crescent Ridge Drive

Amenities

Enjoy wood laminate flooring as you enter into living and kitchen. Living room is spacious and Kitchen has a half walk that looks into entertainment area. Kitchen features oak cabinets, black on black appliances and granite counter tops. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite includes a large walk in closet and a garden tub. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.