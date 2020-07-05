All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
225 Crescent Ridge Drive
225 Crescent Ridge Drive

225 Crescent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Crescent Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy wood laminate flooring as you enter into living and kitchen. Living room is spacious and Kitchen has a half walk that looks into entertainment area. Kitchen features oak cabinets, black on black appliances and granite counter tops. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite includes a large walk in closet and a garden tub. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have any available units?
225 Crescent Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have?
Some of 225 Crescent Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Crescent Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Crescent Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Crescent Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Crescent Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

